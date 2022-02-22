Is a Beat Ahead for Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) in Q4 Earnings?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.18 billion, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. The top line is likely to have benefited from increasing demand for Opendoor’s service, solid home resale performance and an increase in home purchases. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $3.1-$3.2 billion.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 16 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 30.4%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Everi Holdings EVRI has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will release earnings numbers on Mar 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Everi Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.4%, on average.

Everi Holdings’ shares have surged 50.3% in the past year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 91.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Clear Channel’s shares have surged 84.7% in the past year.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Mar 1.

SoFi Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

