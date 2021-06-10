Is 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of 3D Systems (DDD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

3D Systems is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 170% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DDD has returned about 184.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.67% on a year-to-date basis. This means that 3D Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DDD belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.89% so far this year, so DDD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DDD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.