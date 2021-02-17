Is 3D Systems (DDD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 3D Systems (DDD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DDD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

3D Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 629 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 111.76% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DDD has returned about 356.87% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.71% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that 3D Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DDD belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.88% so far this year, so DDD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DDD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

