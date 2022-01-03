Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 307 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that QFIN has returned about 94.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have an average of 0%. This shows that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 244%.

The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 159 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

In contrast, RCM Technologies, Inc. falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR and RCM Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

