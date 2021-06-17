Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN). QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that QFIN has a P/B ratio of 3.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. QFIN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.56. Over the past year, QFIN's P/B has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. QFIN has a P/S ratio of 3.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

