Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN). QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that QFIN has a P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.17. QFIN's P/B has been as high as 2.62 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.51, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that QFIN has a P/CF ratio of 5.81. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. QFIN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.22. Over the past year, QFIN's P/CF has been as high as 8.62 and as low as 2.71, with a median of 4.87.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.