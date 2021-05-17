Is 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is 2U's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, 2U had US$280.4m of debt, up from US$244.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$486.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$206.4m.

How Strong Is 2U's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TWOU Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that 2U had liabilities of US$275.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$369.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$486.8m as well as receivables valued at US$74.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$83.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, 2U has a market capitalization of US$2.60b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, 2U boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 2U's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year 2U wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 32%, to US$832m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is 2U?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that 2U had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$19m of cash and made a loss of US$202m. But at least it has US$206.4m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, 2U may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with 2U .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.