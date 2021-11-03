Is 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 2U's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, 2U had US$742.1m of debt, up from US$263.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$953.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$211.0m.

How Healthy Is 2U's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TWOU Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 2U had liabilities of US$292.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$839.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$953.1m as well as receivables valued at US$101.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$77.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded 2U shares are worth a total of US$2.32b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, 2U also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 2U's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year 2U wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 31%, to US$886m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is 2U?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months 2U lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$31m and booked a US$158m accounting loss. But at least it has US$211.0m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. 2U's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for 2U that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

