Is 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does 22nd Century Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 22nd Century Group had US$6.58m of debt, an increase on US$2.66m, over one year. But it also has US$26.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$19.7m net cash. NasdaqCM:XXII Debt to Equity History August 26th 2022

How Healthy Is 22nd Century Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that 22nd Century Group had liabilities of US$18.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.91m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$26.2m in cash and US$4.66m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$10.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that 22nd Century Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that 22nd Century Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 22nd Century Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, 22nd Century Group reported revenue of US$39m, which is a gain of 32%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is 22nd Century Group?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year 22nd Century Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$32m of cash and made a loss of US$44m. However, it has net cash of US$19.7m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, 22nd Century Group may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with 22nd Century Group .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

