Is 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is 21Vianet Group (VNET) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

21Vianet Group is one of 611 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNET's full-year earnings has moved 92.86% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VNET has returned 196.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.23% on average. This means that 21Vianet Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VNET belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.71% so far this year, so VNET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VNET will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

