Is 21Vianet Group (VNET) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 21Vianet Group (VNET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VNET and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

21Vianet Group is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNET's full-year earnings has moved 92.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VNET has moved about 94.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 3.41% on a year-to-date basis. This means that 21Vianet Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VNET belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.77% this year, meaning that VNET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VNET. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

