Is 21Vianet Group (VNET) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of 21Vianet Group (VNET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

21Vianet Group is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNET's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, VNET has moved about 134.48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.33%. This means that 21Vianet Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, VNET is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.63% so far this year, meaning that VNET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VNET will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

