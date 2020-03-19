Is 21Vianet Group (VNET) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of 21Vianet Group (VNET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

21Vianet Group is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNET's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VNET has returned about 40% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -21.51%. This means that 21Vianet Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VNET belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.72% so far this year, so VNET is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VNET. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

