Is 2022 Disney Stock's Year to Blow Up?

In this video, I will be talking about the state of Disney's (NYSE: DIS) business and its recent announcement that might propel the stock to new heights. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights:

Last month it was reported that Disney is working on building a master-planned community for residential living, designed by the company's creative staff. As of now, only one location has been announced, in Rancho Mirage, California.

Disney+ will introduce an ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022 beginning in the U.S. with plans to expand internationally in 2023. This is great for both the business and the consumer. Consumers will be given more choice and control, and as for Disney, it is a way of attracting new subscribers and advertisers.

Management expects Disney+ profitability by 2024 and to have reached between 230 million and 260 million subscribers. It plans on adding 50 extra countries this summer and 160 by summer 2023. Right now that's at 64.

Management said during the earnings call that programming costs will increase $800 million to $1 billion in streaming and $500 million in linear. That will result in a negative impact on operating income in the second quarter.

Disney reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.06, beating the expected $0.61 by the Street, and revenue of $21.8 billion, beating the expected $18.63 billion.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 4, 2022. The video was published on March 8, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum owns Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.