Is 2021 a Good Time to Sell Your Home?

There are plenty of good reasons to put your home on the market. Maybe you're ready to upsize to a larger place, downsize to a smaller one, or relocate to a new city. If you're thinking of selling in 2021, here's what you need to know.

You'll probably command a high asking price for your home

We're starting off 2021 with historically low mortgage rates, which are fueling a surge in buyer demand. That, combined with limited housing inventory, is giving sellers a real upper hand in today's market.

As of late November, housing inventory stood at a 2.3-month supply -- and that's an all-time low. Normally, it takes around a five-month supply of inventory to even out the housing market so that neither buyers nor sellers have a particular upper hand. The fact that inventory is so low means buyers will need to outbid one another to get their offers accepted, and as a seller, that's one area where you stand to gain.

Home values are also much higher now than they were a year ago, which means if you list your property soon, you could get a robust offer even if your home doesn't end up in a bidding war. The median home sale price in November of 2020 was $310,800 on a national level, which represents a 14.6% increase from the year before. While housing inventory could open up in the course of 2021, if you list your home early in the year, you'll likely command top dollar for it.

But you may struggle to buy a new home

Clearly, it's a great time to sell a home. But it begs the question -- once you do so, where will you live?

If you're looking to buy and sell at the same time, you might struggle to find a new home to purchase due to the limited supply we just talked about. And while you might get a high price for the home you sell, it could easily be negated by the premium you'll pay for another home you buy.

Before you make the decision to sell your home, do some research to see what buying options you have. If you're downsizing and looking to spend a lot less on a home, you may find that the numbers make sense. For example, you might get $20,000 more for your home than you would've a year ago, and if you're buying a smaller property at the same time, you might only pay an extra $10,000 for it. If that's the case, you'd come out ahead. But be careful if you're looking to upsize, because the opposite may hold true -- you pay so much more for a new home that you wipe out your extra profits and wind up in the hole.

Should you sell your home in 2021?

Selling your home in 2021 could work out quite well for you, but it could also put you in a situation where you struggle to find a new place to live. Research your current and future neighborhoods carefully before making your decision, and if you're selling and buying simultaneously, make sure you're in a strong position to get an affordable mortgage. That means having good credit, limited debt, and a steady job that will give lenders reassurance that you can keep up with your home loan.

One thing to remember is that as 2021 progresses, housing inventory could open up substantially. This especially holds true if there's a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. At the same time, though, mortgage rates should stay low, which means buyer demand will likely be high throughout the year. If you don't feel comfortable listing your home early in the year because you're worried you won't find a suitable home to move into, you can always wait until spring, when inventory tends to open up in general. Either way, keep tabs on the housing market as you navigate your decision so you wind up making the best choice.

