Is 2021 a Good Time to Buy a Home?

Buyer demand increased in 2020 as low mortgage rates made the idea of homeownership more affordable and appealing. But if you missed the boat in 2020, should you aim to buy a place of your own in 2021? Here's why that potentially is -- and isn't -- a good idea.

The upside of buying a home in 2021

The primary benefit of buying in 2021? You're likely to snag a low interest rate on your mortgage.

Though there's no saying to what extent rates will fluctuate in the course of the year, we know that they're starting off at historic lows. Plus, the U.S. economy is still in bad shape as we kick off 2021, so based on that alone, rates are unlikely to climb rapidly anytime soon. They may slowly but surely begin to creep up as the year goes on, but all told, rates should stay low for at least another year, if not longer. And the lower your mortgage's interest rate, the less money you'll pay each month on your loan, and the less interest you'll pay all in.

The downside of buying a home in 2021

While low mortgage rates make the case for buying a home in 2021, high property values negate it. In June of 2020, the median U.S. home value was $295,300, up 3.5% from 2019. And in November, it was $310,800, representing a 14.6% increase from the year prior.

High demand has driven home prices up, so if you buy in the first half of 2021, you're likely to pay a premium. That could, in turn, negate a fair amount of your mortgage savings, even if you score an ultra-competitive rate.

Another issue to consider is that right now, we're starting off with very limited housing inventory available. As of late November, housing inventory stood at a 2.3-month supply, representing an all-time low and giving sellers a huge upper hand in today's market. While there's a good chance housing inventory will pick up during 2021, it likely won't happen right away, especially with winter being a less popular time to put homes on the market. And even if more homes are listed, we may not see the five- or six-month supply of homes needed to give buyers more bargaining power.

Should you buy a home in 2021?

Of course, whether it pays to buy a home in 2021 or not won't just boil down to mortgage rates and market conditions. It will also depend on your personal financial picture.

If you have a steady job, a solid down payment, a great credit score, and low levels of debt, you're in a pretty strong position to buy a home in the near term. But if you're worried about getting laid off at work, you don't have much money set aside for home purchase, you have a lot of debt, and your credit score needs work, it could pay to postpone your home search. This is true even if prices come down in 2021, inventory opens up, and mortgage rates remain competitive.

Buying a home at the wrong time is a mistake that could haunt you for years, so don't rush to buy in 2021 just because mortgage rates remain attractive. We don't know what the next few years have in store for mortgages, and it could very well be the case that you'll have plenty of buying opportunities in 2022 as well.

