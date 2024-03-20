Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has 1stdibs.com (DIBS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1stdibs.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DIBS has gained about 27.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.4%. As we can see, 1stdibs.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). The stock is up 46.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dick's Sporting Goods' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, 1stdibs.com belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that DIBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +13.5% year to date.

1stdibs.com and Dick's Sporting Goods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

1stdibs.com, Inc. (DIBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.