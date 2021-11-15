Is 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 1Life Healthcare's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 1Life Healthcare had debt of US$309.4m, up from US$237.9m in one year. However, it does have US$590.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$280.7m.

How Strong Is 1Life Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ONEM Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, 1Life Healthcare had liabilities of US$209.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$712.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$590.0m and US$102.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$229.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given 1Life Healthcare has a market capitalization of US$4.01b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, 1Life Healthcare also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 1Life Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, 1Life Healthcare reported revenue of US$515m, which is a gain of 53%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is 1Life Healthcare?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that 1Life Healthcare had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$70m of cash and made a loss of US$167m. But the saving grace is the US$280.7m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. 1Life Healthcare's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with 1Life Healthcare , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

