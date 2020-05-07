Is 1800 FLOWERSCOM (FLWS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of 1800 FLOWERSCOM (FLWS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

1800 FLOWERSCOM is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 1.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FLWS has gained about 41.72% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.47%. This shows that 1800 FLOWERSCOM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.73% so far this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FLWS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.