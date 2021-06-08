Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 5.08% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FLWS has gained about 35.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that 1800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.59% so far this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FLWS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.