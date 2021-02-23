Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 47.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLWS has moved about 21.50% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.41% on average. As we can see, 1800 FLOWERS.COM is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.10% this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FLWS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.