Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FLWS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 13.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FLWS has returned about 46.55% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.84%. This shows that 1800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.09% this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FLWS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

