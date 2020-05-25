Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 1.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FLWS has gained about 70% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.55%. This shows that 1800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.64% this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FLWS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

