Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 48.74% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FLWS has gained about 12.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.08% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, 1800 FLOWERS.COM is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, FLWS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.75% so far this year, so FLWS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FLWS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

