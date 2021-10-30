Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had US$181.5m of debt, up from US$92.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$173.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$7.94m.

A Look At 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FLWS Debt to Equity History October 30th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had liabilities of US$265.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$301.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$173.6m and US$20.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$373.2m.

Of course, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a market capitalization of US$1.92b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.041 and EBIT of 25.4 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. In addition to that, we're happy to report that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has boosted its EBIT by 86%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

1-800-FLOWERS.COM's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

