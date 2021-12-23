Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Potentially Undervalued?

While 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$35.27 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's current trading price of US$22.26 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth?

Good news, investors! 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $29.81, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM look like?

NasdaqGS:FLWS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FLWS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLWS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLWS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

