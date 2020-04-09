Is 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FLWS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 2.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FLWS has returned 7.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 7.38% on average. This means that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.26% so far this year, so FLWS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to FLWS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

