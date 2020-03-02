Is 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FLWS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 5.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FLWS has returned about 24.41% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 4.87% on average. This means that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.70% so far this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FLWS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

