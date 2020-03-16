Is 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS). FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that FLWS has a P/B ratio of 2.19. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FLWS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.58. FLWS's P/B has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.87, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that FLWS has a P/CF ratio of 12.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.89. Over the past year, FLWS's P/CF has been as high as 20.58 and as low as 11.54, with a median of 16.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that 1-800-Flowers.com is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FLWS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

