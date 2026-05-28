IRWD's Linzess Wins FDA Nod for Expanded Pediatric Constipation Use

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD announced that the FDA has approved the expanded use of its sole marketed drug, Linzess (linaclotide), for the treatment of functional constipation (FC) in pediatric patients aged two years and older. The therapy was approved for FC in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years in 2023. Linzess is the only FDA-approved daily treatment for pediatric FC.

Although the FDA decision was expected on May 24, 2026, the approval came after a brief three-day delay.

Linzess is already approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults and pediatric patients aged seven years and older. The drug is also approved for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults.

Year to date, shares of Ironwood have risen 10.1% against the industry’s 6.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA approval for the label expansion of Linzess in children aged two to five years with FC was based on data from a phase III study which demonstrated that treatment with Linzess led to a significant increase in spontaneous bowel movement frequency compared with placebo. The safety profile remained consistent with previous studies in adults with CIC and older pediatric FC patients.

FC in children is a chronic condition marked by hard, infrequent and often painful bowel movements.

Global Partnerships Expand IRWD’s Linzess Commercial Reach

Ironwood has a partnership with AbbVie ABBV to jointly develop and commercialize Linzess in the United States for IBS-C, CIC and FC. AbbVie markets the drug as Constella in Europe and Canada for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe IBS-C.

The global partnerships with Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca AZN support Linzess’ development and commercialization in Japan and China, respectively. Both companies are liable to pay royalties to Ironwood on net Linzess revenues generated in the regions.

Linzess delivered strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, with U.S. net sales reported by AbbVie rising 97% year over year to $272.5 million. Ironwood recorded $104.2 million as its share of net profit from U.S. sales, up 169% from the prior year, while total prescription demand grew 5%. AbbVie expects full-year 2026 U.S. sales of Linzess to reach between $1.13 billion and $1.18 billion, supporting Ironwood’s outlook for continued strong profit growth from the drug.

IRWD’s Zacks Rank

Ironwood currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.