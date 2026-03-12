IRWD vs. PBYI: Which Small-Cap Biotech Stock Is a Better Buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD and Puma Biotechnology PBYI are small-cap biotech firms that depend largely on the successful commercialization of a single key drug while trying to broaden their relatively limited pipelines. Each company continues to rely heavily on its marketed product as it aims to build a strong presence in its respective therapeutic area.

While Ironwood is more focused on its key gastrointestinal (GI) disorder drug and a pipeline targeting rare GI conditions, Puma Biotechnology is a cancer biotech focused on developing therapies targeting breast cancer and other tumor types.

But which one makes for a better investment pick today? Let's examine the fundamentals of the two stocks to make a prudent choice.

The Case for IRWD Stock

Ironwood’s sole marketed product, Linzess (linaclotide), is approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and functional constipation.

Ironwood markets Linzess in the United States in collaboration with drug giant AbbVie ABBV. The companies equally share Linzess’ brand collaboration profits and losses in the United States.

Ironwood’s top line primarily comprises revenues recorded under its collaborative arrangements with ABBV for the development and commercialization of Linzess in the United States.

Despite gaining momentum in recent times, Linzess sales were soft during the fourth quarter of 2025. Management noted that the decline in Linzess sales was largely due to gross-to-net rebate adjustments and higher pricing pressure from the Medicare Part D redesign, and not underlying demand during this time.

Although Ironwood’s share of net profit from the sales of Linzess in the United States declined 15% year over year in 2025, Linzess’ prescription demand remained strong during this period, underscoring management’s optimism for sustained growth in 2026. Ironwood is also focusing on Linzess’ label expansion efforts to support long-term growth.

Building on this momentum, Ironwood expects a strong rebound and improvement in Linzess’ sales in 2026 and subsequently its share of net profit from the sales of the drug in the United States. Ironwood expects total revenues of $450-$475 million in 2026. The revenue outlook for 2026 indicates an increase of 54% year over year at the midpoint compared with 2025.

Ironwood is developing its next-generation GLP-2 analog, apraglutide, for treating patients with short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) with intestinal failure (“IF”) who are dependent on parenteral support (“PS”). The company recently met with the FDA and aligned on key elements of a confirmatory phase III study design, which will evaluate apraglutide in patients with SBS-IF. Initiation of clinical sites for the study is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Despite the encouraging outlook, Ironwood’s heavy reliance on a single product remains a concern. Additionally, any delay or setback in the development of apraglutide could weigh on its near-term growth prospects as 2026 progresses.

The Case for PBYI Stock

Puma Biotechnology’s sole marketed product, Nerlynx, is approved for treating early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer in patients previously treated with Herceptin-based adjuvant therapy. The drug is also approved in combination with Xeloda (capecitabine) for treating certain patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Nerlynx sales rose 4.5% on a year-over-year basis to $204.1 million in 2025. Sales of the drug have been rising owing to increasing demand in the United States. The company expects continued demand-driven growth in Nerlynx sales in 2026.

However, despite the increasing demand for Nerlynx, Puma Biotechnology issued a weaker-than-expected 2026 financial outlook last month. The guidance reflected a more cautious growth path for Nerlynx, suggesting a more conservative pace of near-term adoption for the product.

For full-year 2026, total revenues are expected in the range of $214-$221 million, while net product revenues from Nerlynx sales are projected to be between $194 million and $198 million.

PBYI is developing its pipeline candidate, alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, in separate mid-stage studies for treating hormone receptor-positive breast cancer as well as small-cell lung cancer. Interim data readouts from these studies are expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026. Per management, the successful development of the candidate is likely to enhance the company’s position in the anti-cancer drug market.

While the breast cancer market offers strong commercial potential, Puma Biotechnology remains highly dependent on Nerlynx for revenue growth, making it vulnerable to any regulatory setbacks. The drug’s sales have also declined in some past quarters due to weaker demand. Although sales are recovering, any similar slowdown in the future could weigh on the company’s prospects. Intense competition from established players in the market also remains a challenge.

How Do Estimates Compare for IRWD & PBYI?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ironwood’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of around 533%. EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending upward, while loss per share estimates for 2027 have been stable over the past 60 days.

IRWD Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 36%. EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending downward over the past 60 days.

PBYI Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of IRWD & PBYI

Year to date, shares of IRWD have increased 9.2%, while those of PBYI have risen 0.8%. In comparison, the industry has declined 0.4%, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ironwood looks more expensive than Puma Biotechnology, going by the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. IRWD’s shares currently trade at 2.02 times trailing sales value, higher than 1.35 for PBYI.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IRWD vs. PBYI: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

Ironwood has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Puma Biotechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

For investors looking for a small-cap biotech stock with steady earnings momentum and growth potential, Ironwood looks like a better pick over Puma Biotechnology, based on the above discussion.

Though Nerlynx sales have been rising on the back of underlying demand, Ironwood’s recent approach of strengthening the Linzess franchise while progressing apraglutide, which holds blockbuster potential, positions it for long-term growth and profitability. Also, Puma Biotechnology’s high reliance on a single cancer drug and a muted 2026 outlook underscore the company’s vulnerability to regulatory and competitive risks.

Despite a premium valuation, Ironwood’s recent price rally and steady earnings estimates also indicate analysts' optimistic outlook for the stock. The robust financial outlook for 2026 also gives it an edge over Puma Biotechnology.

Overall, IRWD offers a clearer growth outlook, making it a better pick than PBYI for investors seeking meaningful gains in both the short and long term.

