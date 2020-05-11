IRWD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.74, changing hands as high as $10.77 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.91 per share, with $14.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.76.

