IRWD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.12, changing hands as high as $11.24 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $9.73 per share, with $12.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.21.

