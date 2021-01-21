IRWD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.44, changing hands as low as $10.25 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.99 per share, with $13.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.26.

