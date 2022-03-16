IRWD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.18, changing hands as high as $12.31 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $14.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.30.

