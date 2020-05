Irving Oil to buy Come-by-Chance refinery owner

Corrects headline and first paragraph to drop reference to Silverpeak

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada-based oil refinery operator Irving Oil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy North Atlantic Refining Corp, the owner of the Come-by-Chance refinery in Newfoundland.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Come-by-Chance refinery, which has an output of 135,000 barrels per day, was the first to close in North America as refiners worldwide began to scale back to adjust to a sudden demand slump due to the coronavirus outbreak.

