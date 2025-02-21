$IRTC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRTC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,269,510 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IRTC:
$IRTC Insider Trading Activity
$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) sold 16,145 shares for an estimated $1,249,784
- ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866
- PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) sold 2,492 shares for an estimated $214,037
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,172,754 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,747,228
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,053,811 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,022,137
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 430,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,818,185
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 427,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,538,838
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 381,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,412,839
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 317,974 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,671,715
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 299,726 shares (+111.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,026,293
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $IRTC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.