$IRTC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRTC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,269,510 of trading volume.

$IRTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IRTC:

$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) sold 16,145 shares for an estimated $1,249,784

ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866

PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) sold 2,492 shares for an estimated $214,037

$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.