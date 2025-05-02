$IRTC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRTC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $121,205,334 of trading volume.

$IRTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IRTC:

$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,397 shares for an estimated $3,744,901 .

. PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $2,005,079 .

. CHAD PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,690 shares for an estimated $1,538,217 .

. SUMI SHRISHRIMAL (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,942 shares for an estimated $890,536

MINANG TURAKHIA (EVP, CMO & CSO) sold 7,014 shares for an estimated $786,479

ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866

DANIEL G. WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,512 shares for an estimated $281,670

$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

