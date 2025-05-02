$IRTC stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRTC stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $121,205,334 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IRTC:
$IRTC Insider Trading Activity
$IRTC insiders have traded $IRTC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUENTIN S. BLACKFORD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,397 shares for an estimated $3,744,901.
- PATRICK MICHAEL MURPHY (CBO and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $2,005,079.
- CHAD PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,690 shares for an estimated $1,538,217.
- SUMI SHRISHRIMAL (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,942 shares for an estimated $890,536
- MINANG TURAKHIA (EVP, CMO & CSO) sold 7,014 shares for an estimated $786,479
- ABHIJIT Y TALWALKAR purchased 6,664 shares for an estimated $500,866
- DANIEL G. WILSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,512 shares for an estimated $281,670
$IRTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $IRTC stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,172,754 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,747,228
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,053,811 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,022,137
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 430,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,818,185
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 427,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,538,838
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 381,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,412,839
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 317,974 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,671,715
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 278,743 shares (+364.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,134,256
$IRTC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
