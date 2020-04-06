IRTC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.06, changing hands as high as $79.21 per share. iRhythm Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRTC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.24 per share, with $104.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.25.

