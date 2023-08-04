IRTC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.61, changing hands as high as $119.36 per share. iRhythm Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRTC's low point in its 52 week range is $85.74 per share, with $164.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.91.

