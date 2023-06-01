IRT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.45, changing hands as high as $17.52 per share. Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $24.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.50.

