IRSA SA Resolves Dividend Plans Amid Losses

October 29, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA announced resolutions from its recent shareholders’ meeting, including the approval of financial documents and the absorption of losses for the fiscal year ending June 2024. The company also allocated part of its reserves for a potential distribution of dividends up to $90 billion pesos and reaffirmed its board and supervisory committee appointments. Despite recording significant losses, IRSA aims to strategically manage its reserves to support future dividends, share buybacks, or projects.

