IRSA Reports Major Loss Amid Mixed Business Performance

November 06, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones SA reported a significant net loss of ARS 109,135 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, attributed mainly to changes in the fair value of investment properties. Despite the loss, the company saw improvements in its shopping centers’ tenant sales and office occupancy rates, while the hotel segment experienced a decline. The company also announced a cash dividend distribution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting.

