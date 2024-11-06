IRSA Reports Major Loss Amid Mixed Business Performance

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones SA reported a significant net loss of ARS 109,135 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, attributed mainly to changes in the fair value of investment properties. Despite the loss, the company saw improvements in its shopping centers’ tenant sales and office occupancy rates, while the hotel segment experienced a decline. The company also announced a cash dividend distribution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting.

For further insights into IRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.