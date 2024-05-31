IRSA Recovers Unregistered Shares After Decades

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, a leading Argentine real estate firm, has announced that its Board of Directors approved the reacquisition of unregistered shares from a 1994 exchange process. Due to the expiration of the legally required 10-year term and the inactivity of the shareholders, the company will incorporate over 5 million shares into its portfolio, which will be addressed as per the regulations governing the acquisition of own shares.

