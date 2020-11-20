IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.571 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1029.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRCP was $13.69, representing a -23.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $18 and a 170.55% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

IRCP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). IRCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.06. Zacks Investment Research reports IRCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 163.85%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

