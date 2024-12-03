IRSA Kicks Off Interest Payments on Series XX Notes

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has announced the commencement of interest payments on its Series XX Notes, with the first installment set to be paid on December 10, 2024. The total interest being disbursed amounts to USD 692,348.92, calculated at an annual nominal interest rate of 6%. This move highlights IRSA’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations and sustaining investor confidence.

