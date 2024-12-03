News & Insights

Stocks

IRSA Kicks Off Interest Payments on Series XX Notes

December 03, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has announced the commencement of interest payments on its Series XX Notes, with the first installment set to be paid on December 10, 2024. The total interest being disbursed amounts to USD 692,348.92, calculated at an annual nominal interest rate of 6%. This move highlights IRSA’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations and sustaining investor confidence.

For further insights into IRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.