Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR (IRS) Price Target Increased by 16.34% to 9.92

The average one-year price target for Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR (NYSE:IRS) has been revised to 9.92 / share. This is an increase of 16.34% from the prior estimate of 8.53 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.83 to a high of 10.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRS is 0.76%, an increase of 131.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.78% to 16,497K shares. The put/call ratio of IRS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Autonomy Capital holds 3,613K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 78.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRS by 311.69% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,470K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRS by 26.41% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 2,336K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,243K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,475K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is the leading real estate development firm in Argentina.

