Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR (IRS) Price Target Decreased by 30.54% to 12.71

The average one-year price target for Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR (NYSE:IRS) has been revised to 12.71 / share. This is an decrease of 30.54% from the prior estimate of 18.30 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.59 to a high of 13.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.29% from the latest reported closing price of 7.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRS is 0.33%, a decrease of 24.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 14,126K shares. The put/call ratio of IRS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing a decrease of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRS by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 2,336K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,243K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRS by 0.79% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,475K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 1,141K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRS by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is the leading real estate development firm in Argentina.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.