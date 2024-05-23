News & Insights

IRSA Inversiones Releases Interim Financials

May 23, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, an Argentine real estate investment and development company, has shared its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month and three-month periods ending March 31, 2024. The report includes details on the company’s assets, capital stock, and parent company, Cresud SACIF y A, which holds a 54.76% voting interest. The capital increase and share issuance resolved on March 20, 2024, is currently underway.

Stocks mentioned

IRS

