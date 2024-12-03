IRSA Announces Second Interest Payment on Series XXI Notes

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is set to make the second interest payment on its Series XXI Notes, amounting to ARS 1.84 billion, on December 10, 2024. The notes, which were initially issued in June 2024, carry an annual nominal interest rate of 43.3558% and maintain a principal amount of ARS 17 billion. This payment will be made in Argentine pesos to those registered by December 9, 2024.

